Oil prices fall in recent trading, poised for weekly gains

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a decline in the most recent trading session, yet are poised to register gains of approximately 4 percent over the course of this week, buoyed by the International Energy Agency's (IEA) upward adjustment of its projection for oil demand in the year 2024. Additionally, an unanticipated decrease in US inventories provided further support to the market. Brent crude futures retreated by 25 cents, representing a 0.3 percent dip, reaching USD85.17 per barrel in trading activities. This came after breaching the USD85 mark per barrel just a day earlier, marking the first instance since November. Meanwhile, US West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, settling at USD81.04.



The IEA, in a noteworthy development on Thursday, revised its estimates for oil demand in 2024 upward for the fourth time since November. This adjustment was prompted by incidents disrupting shipping traffic in the Red Sea. According to the agency's latest report, global oil demand is anticipated to witness a rise of 1.3 million barrels per day in 2024, reflecting an increase of 110,000 barrels per day compared to the previous month's forecast. Moreover, the IEA anticipates a slight deficit in supply for the current year, following the decision by OPEC+ members to prolong production cuts. Providing further support to the market sentiment, the Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that US crude oil inventories recorded an unexpected decline during the previous week.

