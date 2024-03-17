Hyundai's investment in Chongqing plant confronts setback amid China's shift to EVs

(MENAFN) In 2017, Hyundai made a significant investment of USD1.15 billion to establish a new manufacturing facility in Chongqing, located in southwest China, with ambitious plans to achieve an annual production capacity of 300,000 internal combustion engine cars. This strategic move was aimed at capitalizing on the burgeoning automotive market in China and strengthening Hyundai's presence in the region.



However, after six years of operation, the landscape of the Chinese automotive industry underwent a dramatic transformation, characterized by a rapid shift in consumer preferences towards electric vehicles (EVs). This shift in consumer demand had a profound impact on Hyundai's sales performance, resulting in stagnating sales figures for internal combustion engine vehicles produced at the Chongqing factory.



As a consequence of the challenging market conditions and declining sales, Hyundai was compelled to make a difficult decision to divest its Chongqing factory. In December of last year, the automaker sold the factory for a significantly reduced value, fetching less than a quarter of the initial investment amount. The decision to sell the factory at a diminished value underscores the financial strain incurred by Hyundai due to the changing dynamics of the Chinese auto market.



Lee Hang-koo, an expert from the Jeonbuk Automotive Convergence Technology Institute, a South Korean research organization, highlighted the ongoing challenges facing Hyundai's Chongqing plant. Despite efforts to enhance operational efficiency and adapt to shifting market demands, the factory continues to operate at a loss. The broader context of oversupply within the Chinese auto market further compounds the difficulties faced by Hyundai, as heightened competition and subdued demand exacerbate the financial strain on manufacturing facilities.



The sale of the Chongqing factory at a discounted price reflects the reluctance of potential buyers to acquire the facility amidst prevailing market uncertainties and challenges. The inability to attract buyers at a higher valuation underscores the subdued investor sentiment towards traditional automotive manufacturing facilities in the wake of evolving consumer preferences and industry trends, particularly the increasing demand for electric vehicles in China.

