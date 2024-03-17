Starting With 250 Companies In Phase 1, CAPF Deployment To Progressively Increase In West Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, March 17 (IANS) Starting with deployment of 250 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, the deployment will be progressively increased in subsequent phases, insiders in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal said.

“While 250 companies will be deployed for polls in just three Lok Sabha constituencies in north Bengal in the first phase on April 19, the deployment will gradually be increased in the subsequent phases with the maximum deployment being on the on the seventh and last phase on June 1, where a total of nine constituencies in south Bengal will be going for the polls,” said a senior official from the office of CEO, West Bengal who did not wish to be named.

He said that although, right now it cannot be said about the exact deployment in the seventh phase, it is possible that it will be of over 900 companies. Election Commission of India has already proposed a deployment of 920 companies of CAPF in West Bengal for the polls -- the highest among all Indian states.

According to West Bengal CEO Ariz Aftab, the phase-wise deployment is being determined through“vulnerability mapping” of each polling station in each constituency, on the basis of past polling records in all these stations.

The fact that 250 companies of CAPF will be deployed in the first phase on April 19 for just three constituencies of Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri in north Bengal, shows how determined the Commission is to ensure free and fair polls.

“Barring a couple of pockets under Cooch Behar, especially Sitalkuchi, the other pockets in these three constituencies have past records of overall peaceful polls. Still, 250 companies are deployed in the first phase to give a message that no foul play on the polling date will be tolerated,” a senior official from the CEO office said.

Likewise, the number of“highly sensitive pockets” are far more on the seventh phase on June 1 when the nine constituencies in south Bengal, namely Kolkata (South), Kolkata (North), Jadavpur, Jaynagar, Basirhat, Barasat, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour and Dum Dum, will vote.

The“highly sensitive” pockets in these constituencies, as per past records, include Sandeshkhali under Basirhat, Bhangar under Jadavpur, Magrahat Paschim under Mathurapur, Basanti, Canning Purba, Canning Paschim and Magrahat Purba under Jaynagar and Metizburuz under Diamond Harbour, among others.

The deployment of CAPF will be maximum in this phase.