Weekly rise in oil prices driven by lower U.S. inventories, higher demand expectations

(MENAFN) Oil markets witnessed a notable surge in prices over the course of the week, recording a gain of approximately 4 percent. This uptick was primarily attributed to two key factors: a notable decrease in US crude inventories during the previous week and heightened demand expectations fueled by assessments from the International Energy Agency (IEA), particularly amidst escalating geopolitical tensions.



Despite a marginal decline of 0.1 percent in Brent crude futures for May delivery, amounting to a reduction of 8 cents to settle at USD85.34 per barrel the day before yesterday, the overall trajectory for the week has been upward, with gains totaling 3.95 percent since the beginning of the week. This resilience in oil prices, amidst a minor setback in the short term, underscores the underlying bullish sentiment prevailing in the market.



The decline in US crude inventories served as a significant catalyst for the upward momentum in oil prices. This reduction signified a tightening of supply dynamics, which typically exerts upward pressure on prices. Furthermore, the positive demand outlook projected by the IEA contributed to market optimism, with expectations of robust consumption bolstering investor confidence.



It's noteworthy that despite the slight dip in Brent crude futures, the broader trend remains positive, indicating a bullish sentiment prevailing in the oil market. The resilience of prices in the face of short-term fluctuations underscores the underlying strength of market fundamentals and investor confidence in the trajectory of oil demand and supply dynamics.



Against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, which often inject volatility into energy markets, the sustained upward momentum in oil prices reflects a combination of supply-side constraints and optimistic demand projections. Looking ahead, market participants will likely continue monitoring developments closely, with a keen eye on factors influencing both supply and demand dynamics, as well as geopolitical developments that could impact market sentiment and price volatility.

