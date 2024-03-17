India Army Contingent Departs For Seychelles For Joint Military Exercise LAMITIYE

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) A contingent of Indian Army departed on Sunday for Seychelles to participate in the 10th edition of Joint Military Exercise LAMITIYE-2024' between the Indian Army and Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF).

The Joint Exercise will be conducted at Seychelles from March 18-27.

'LAMITIYE', which in Cerole means 'Friendship', is a biennial training event being conducted in Seychelles since 2001.

Forty-five personnel each from the Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army and SDF will participate in the exercise.

The objective of the joint exercise is to enhance interoperability in sub-conventional operations in semi-urban environment under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter on Peace Keeping Operations, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

The exercise will also build and promote bilateral military relations in addition to exchanging skills, experiences and good practices between both armies.

Both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well-developed tactical drills for neutralisation of likely threats that may be encountered in semi-urban environment, while exploiting and showcasing new-generation equipment and technology.

The exercise will include field training exercise, combat discussions, lectures and demonstrations, which culminates with two days of validation exercise.