Solana Celebrates Four Years Of Growth

As the Solana (SOL) community celebrates Genesis Day for the fourth consecutive year, the Solana Foundation has disclosed important figures, illustrating the platform's exponential growth since its inception.

Solana's Stellar Growth Milestones and Bullish Trends Unveiled

The Solana blockchain has handled 254 million blocks, which has made 276 billion transactions possible. A community of over 1,600 validators protects the network's openness and ensures all transactions are safe and honest across the platform.

Data from DappRadar shows that Solana (SOL) has a thriving ecosystem with 248 decentralized apps (dApps). Jupiter Exchange and Raydium became the most critical DeFi sites, and they traded many things.

Solana's coin is worth more than $85.5 billion by market capitalization. SOL has a significant share of the global DeFi Total Value Locked (TVL), with investors investing more than $4 billion in Solana-based DeFi protocols. Its closest competitor, XRP, is far behind by 150%.

TVL ranks Solana as the fourth-largest blockchain, and many people think it will be one of the most significant winners in the current bull market. In contrast to its competitors, Solana's rise is not limited by its connections to the FTX/Alameda environment. This makes it appealing to a wide range of investors, such as fans of airdrops and meme coins.

Some people in the cryptocurrency community have complained about the frequent outages that Solana (SOL) experiences, but it is still a strong option for the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) ecosystem, providing greatly improved speed, scalability, and efficiency.