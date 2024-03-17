Jeremy Renner And Robert Downey Jr. Chatted All The Time During Former’S Hospital Stint

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner, who is known for 'Hawkeye', has shared that he FaceTimed all the time during his stint in the ICU with Oscar-winning actor Robert Downey Jr.

Jeremy said that he felt like he was "dating" co-star, reports 'Female First UK'.

Jeremy suffered serious injuries after being run over by his own snow-plough at his Nevada home in January 2023.

As per 'Female First UK', the 'Marvel' star spent more than two weeks in hospital after breaking more than 30 bones in the horrific accident, and during that time, he formed a bromance with the 58-year-old Oscar winner.

Jeremy told 'People' magazine:“We ended up having really great chats on FaceTime, like we were dating or something.”

The 'Oppenheimer' star joked with the 'Hawkeye' star that if he still has his looks "that's all that matters".

Jeremy recalled:“He's like, 'Dude, the most important thing is you look good. I don't care how you feel, as long as you look good that's all that matters.”

Robert and his wife, Susan, are in love with Jeremy's show 'Mayor Of Kingstown' and the 'Oppenheimer' actor said they needed him to get better to return to complete the story.

Jeremy said: "He's like, 'You've got to get back to do 'Mayor', because we need to see what happens'. His ways are very heartwarming.”

Jeremy had earlier shared how he needs to prioritise "health and wellness" for the rest of his life.

He said: "(I'm doing) probably 90 per cent of all the things I needed to be doing... I think another six months will be hopefully running (more)... I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can... whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger.”