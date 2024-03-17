Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Down 14 Of 16 Russian Kamikaze Drones Overnight Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine intercepted in the sky over Odesa and Mykolaiv regions 14 of the 16 Shahed-type one-way attack drones Russia launched overnight Sunday.

This was reported by Defense Forces South on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"This night, Russian terrorist forces again launched a massive drone attack targeting Odesa region. Tense air combat lasted for about three hours. Air defense units repelled waves of Shaheds that had been launched from temporarily occupied Crimea, approached from the Black Sea, and maneuvered above residential buildings and in the industrial districts of Odesa," the report reads.

It is noted that 13 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed-131/136 type were shot down in the sky of Odesa region, and another one – over Mykolaiv region.

However, the military notes, some drones did hit their targets as two mothballed agricultural enterprises sustained damaged in Odesa district. Fires broke out and some industrial facilities were destroyed.

"The fire was promptly put out. No one was injured," added the military.

As reported, air defenses were activated after an air raid alert went off across Odesa region overnight Sunday.

