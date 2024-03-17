CENTCOM: US Forces Shoot Down Houthi Drones, Ships In Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 17 (KUNA) -- The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) affirmed on Saturday shooting down a number of Houthi controlled drones and ships in the Red Sea.

"On March 16, between 7:50 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. (Sanaa time), Iranian-backed Houthis launched two unmanned Aerial vehicles (UAV) from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Red Sea," CENTCOM stated on X platform.

The statement added that US forces succeeded in targeting and destroying one of the two UAV's and the other one is presumed to have crashed in the Red Sea. No injuries or damages were reported.

"CENTCOM destroyed five unmanned surface vessels and one UAV in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense," it added.

"These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels," it noted.

The US State Department has condemned the Houthi attacks on merchant vessels in many statements, especially those carrying humanitarian aid.

On January 17, the US announced re-designating Yemen's Houthi militia as a terrorist group due to the attacks it launched on the commercial ships in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and forces positioned there. (end)

