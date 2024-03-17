Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 17 (KUNA)

--

1950 -- The first boy scouts camp opened in Funaitees area. Boy scouts from Mubarakiya, Ahmadi, Merqab, Al-Sabah, Qebliya, Sharqiya, Muthanna, Al-Najah, Omar bin Al-Khattab and Khaled bin Al-Waleed schools participated in the camp.

1974 -- Kuwait society of agronomists launched activities from its headquarters in Kaifan area.

1994 -- Former Information Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 66.

2005 -- Chairman of Kuwait Society of Engineers Adel Al-Kharafi elected as President of the Arab union of engineers, in elections held in Kingdom of Bahrain.

2011 -- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) launched Arabic and English news services on Facebook and Twitter.

2013 -- Journalist and Philanthropist Ghanima Al-Marzouq passed away at age of 72.

2016 -- Kuwait Crown Prince Diwan advisor and former director of the Fatwa and Legislation Department, Sheikh Mohammad Mohammad Al-Salman Al-Sabah passed away at age of 66.

2016 -- Kuwait Theater group won the best play award in the Arab theater festival that was held in Sharjah, UAE.

2016 -- Kuwait won 12 awards in the Gulf Radio and Television festival in Bahrain. Kuwait won seven competitions, came second in four and third in one.

2018 -- The international federation of aqua bikes honored Kuwait's Yusuf Al-Abdulrazzaq for winning the 2017 world champion in a celebration held in Monaco.

2021 -- Kuwait Ministry of Interior won the 2020 best Arab awareness film award in combating terrorism and extremism. 2023 -- Kuwait Club was crowned champion of the 39th edition of the Gulf Clubs Men's Handball Championship beating the Bahraini team Al-Najma (27-29) in the final match of the tournament that ended in Manama, Friday. (end) za