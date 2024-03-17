Oil prices rise over USD85 per barrel amid surged demand for U.S. refineries

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a notable uptick last week, surpassing the USD85 per barrel threshold during Thursday's trading session, marking the highest levels seen since November. This surge in prices was attributed to heightened demand from American refineries, which had recently completed maintenance activities, signaling a resurgence in consumption.



The price movements throughout the week reflected a bullish trend, with Brent crude futures climbing by 3.97 percent to reach USD85.34 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 3.88 percent, reaching USD81.09 per barrel. Notably, prices had fluctuated within a range of USD80 to USD84 per barrel for the majority of the previous month, indicating a steady upward trajectory in recent trading sessions.



The International Energy Agency (IEA) contributed to market optimism by revising its forecasts for oil demand in 2024, marking the fourth upward adjustment since November. The agency cited disruptions caused by Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, which have impeded shipping traffic, as a contributing factor to increased demand projections. According to the latest IEA report, global oil demand is anticipated to rise by 1.3 million barrels per day in 2024, reflecting a 110,000 barrels per day increase from the previous month's estimate.



Despite concerns surrounding supply dynamics, particularly in light of extended production cuts by OPEC+ members, the agency foresees a marginal supply deficit in the current year. This assessment underscores the delicate balance between supply and demand dynamics within the global oil market, amidst ongoing efforts by major oil-producing nations to stabilize prices.



Interestingly, the recent surge in oil prices occurred against the backdrop of a strengthening US dollar, which experienced its most rapid appreciation in eight weeks. The rise in the value of the dollar typically amplifies the cost of crude oil for users in other currencies, potentially dampening demand. However, this factor did not impede the upward momentum in oil prices, highlighting the resilience of market sentiment amidst evolving economic conditions.



Overall, the recent surge in oil prices reflects a combination of factors including heightened demand from US refineries, geopolitical tensions impacting supply dynamics, and market sentiment buoyed by favorable demand forecasts. As stakeholders monitor developments in the energy markets, the interplay between supply disruptions, demand trends, and macroeconomic factors will continue to shape the trajectory of oil prices in the foreseeable future.

