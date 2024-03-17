               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Al Thumama Ramadan Football Championship Begins


3/17/2024 3:02:43 AM

The Al Thumama Ramadan Championship kicked off with two matches decided on the opening day. In the first match Al Fuhood defeated Al Sadd 4-2 in penalties while Al Janoubiyah beat Al Yarmouk 3-0 at Al Furjan Stadium. The competition featuring young players aged between 10 to 14 years is being held under the aegis of Qatar Sports for All Federation.

