Al Thumama Ramadan Football Championship Begins

The Al Thumama Ramadan Championship kicked off with two matches decided on the opening day. In the first match Al Fuhood defeated Al Sadd 4-2 in penalties while Al Janoubiyah beat Al Yarmouk 3-0 at Al Furjan Stadium. The competition featuring young players aged between 10 to 14 years is being held under the aegis of Qatar Sports for All Federation.

