PM, Singaporean FM Discuss Ties, Gaza Situation


3/17/2024 2:11:49 AM

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Singapore H E Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan on Friday. They discussed relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in the economic field. They also discussed the Gaza situation and other issues of common interest.

