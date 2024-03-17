Qatar Chairs Unesco Executive Board's CR Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The meetings of the Committee on Conventions and Recommendations (CR Committee) of the Executive Board of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) stated under the chairmanship of Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to Unesco H E Dr. Nasser bin Hamad Al Hanzab.

The CR Committee is set to discuss issues related to the application of Unesco normative instruments, such as conventions and recommendations, entrusted to the Executive Board.

It will also examine reports received from member states regarding the implementation of Unesco's conventions and recommendations, and will study and discuss complaints received by Unesco regarding issues and violations related to human rights in the areas of its jurisdiction, such as the right to education, the protection of educational institutions, the right to cultural life, and the protection of journalists. The meetings of the Executive Board will continue through March 27.