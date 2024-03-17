Vodafone Launches New TV Commercial To Commemorate Advent Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dedicated to delivering innovative experiences to its customers, Vodafone Qatar has announced the launch of a new TV commercial commemorating the advent of Ramadan.

In collaboration with Kuwaiti singer Humood Alkhudher, Vodafone Qatar presents a visually captivating production that underscores the profound significance of Ramadan across different generations.

The commercial artfully portrays the beauty and essence of this sacred month, highlighting the virtues of humility and simplicity while fostering connections with loved ones.

Vodafone invites its customers and followers to watch the new commercial on national TV channels and across Vodafone's social media platforms.

Moreover, in the spirit of generosity, Vodafone Qatar extends a range of special offers until the end of Ramadan, including a daily complimentary gift for both prepaid and postpaid customers using the My Vodafone App. The gifts include data, minutes, and free My Book subscriptions. Additionally, customers have the exciting opportunity to win one of five Samsung S24 handsets.

Valid until April 13, customers can also enjoy double the data on passport packs valid in GCC countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. For weekly passport packs, customers can enjoy 2GB of roaming data and 100 roaming minutes, whilst monthly passport packs offer an impressive 8GB of data and 300 minutes.

Compatible with both prepaid and postpaid lines, customers can easily activate or renew the passport pack through the My Vodafone application, its call center, or by dialing 110150#.

Mahday Saad Al Hebabi, Enterprise Business Unit Director at Vodafone Qatar, commented:“We are honoured to collaborate with Humood, one of the Middle East's esteemed artists, to commemorate the holy month of Ramadan with the launch of our compelling new television commercial. As families and loved ones come together during this special time, we are committed to facilitating connections through a range of exciting new offers available to customers both locally and across the GCC.”