Aspetar To Host International Conference On Thigh Muscle Injuries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspetar announced it will hold the“Aspetar International Rehabilitation Conference,” focusing on thigh muscle injuries. The event is scheduled to take place from November 16 to 17, with post-conference workshops slated for November 18 to 19.

The conference aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of thigh muscle injuries, covering topics such as anatomy, diagnosis, rehabilitation, and return to sports. Participants will learn about common injury mechanisms, diagnostic processes, and key clinical markers for prognosis. Additionally, the conference will explore best practices in surgical and conservative management decision-making.

Also, to outline best practice in relation to surgical and conservative management decision making relating to thigh muscle injuries; to define the main factors for consideration during strength training after thigh muscle injury; to outline the factors relating to biomechanics and motor control during the rehabilitation process; to develop an understanding of the pathway to reintroduce sports specific activities leading to return building to return to competition.

Moreover, the conference will address the challenges of rehabilitating thigh muscle injuries in elite sporting environments, on factors influencing recurrent or chronic injuries.

Scientific Planning Committee includes Enda King as Chair and Konstantinos Epameinotidis as Co-Chair, the event will feature renowned experts in the field. Speakers such as Rod Whiteley, Marco Cardinale, and Emmanouil Papakostas.

Registration details will soon be available on Aspetar's website.