Test Exams For Civil Service Positions To Be Held In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the State Examination Center will conduct exams for continuation of activity in the civil service for the positions corresponding to the AB, AC and administrative executive positions related to the BA, BB task groups and for the positions corresponding to the AB and AC groups belonging to the A type of administrative positions in the civil service.

According to Azernews, it was noted that the entrance examination for the positions corresponding to the AB and AC groups belonging to type A (administrative management positions) in the civil service will be organized electronically. The exam will be held in Baku (Nasimi district, Samad Vurgun street, Examination Center of Azerbaijan Medical University, educational building No. 5).

115 candidates registered for the exam. The exam starts at 10:00 Baku time.

The examination for continuation of activity in the civil service, that is, the examination for the positions belonging to the BB position group, will be held through paper carriers. The exam place, building, time to appear for the exam and other necessary information are indicated in the admission form. The exam starts at 11:00 and lasts for 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates arriving after 10:45 a.m. will not be admitted to the exam.

The candidate must bring the original of the identity document and the "Examination Admit Card" when coming to the exam.

Exams for other job groups (AB, AC, BA) will be held by computer in Baku city, Nasimi district, Samad Vurgun street, Examination Center of Azerbaijan Medical University, educational building No. 5. There is no need for a pass in the computer-based exam. Those candidates must present the original of the identity document. The exam starts at 15:00. Candidates should be in front of the examination hall not later than 14:00. Duration of the exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

It should be noted that 5 for AB group, 11 for AC group, 75 for BA group, and 222 for BB group, total of 313 candidates have registered to participate in the examination for continuation of activity.