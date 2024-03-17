Ideal Standard Celebrates International Women’s Day with “EmpowerHER” Campaign

(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (March 2024): Ideal Standard, a leader in innovative bathroom solutions, in collaboration with Lamasat Magazine, the esteemed lifestyle magazine in the Middle East region, organised a dedicated campaign aimed at empowering women designers in recognition of International Women’s Day. The “EmpowerHER” campaign comprised of an event bringing together various female industry experts and influencers to share their valuable insights, inspiring young women in the field of interior design and architecture.



Built on the ethos of equality and community empowerment, Ideal Standard has always been an advocate for inclusivity and fair gender representation. Through various environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives and policies, the brand is dedicated to promoting gender equality and ethnical diversity in their environment.



The “EmpowerHER” campaign included an event hosted on February 29th, where several female designers were warmly welcomed to Ideal Standard Design & Specification Centre at City Walk. The guest list included prestigious entrepreneurs such as Aga Al Rumaihi, Founder of Aga Al Rumaihi Interiors, Vera Dieckmann, CEO and Creative Director at XO Atelier, Sawsan Haber, Founder of Dipiugi Studio, Carole Akoury, Operations and Business Development Director at JT+ Partners, Alua Kulibayeva, Founder of LUMI Interiors, in addition to other industry professionals like Diman Sabah, Lama Al Awa, Marina Khalil, and more.



The guests were asked to share their advice for young women seeking a career in the design industry, encouraging them to embrace their unique perspectives, cultivate resilience in the face of challenges, and pursue their passions. The discussions covered multiple fields within the scope of design, including interior design, architecture, product design, and business management.



Frederick Trzcinski, Ideal Standard VP of Commercial MEG & Marketing MEA, said: “At Ideal Standard, we are committed to fostering a culture of inclusivity and gender equality, where every individual feels valued and supported. Our EmpowerHER campaign exemplifies this commitment by providing a platform for rising female designers to learn and be inspired by industry leaders. Through this initiative, coupled with our strides in ESG practices, we are proud to contribute to a more diverse and equitable future for all.”



Samer Moubarak, General Manager of Lamasat Magazine commented: "Empowering women isn't just a noble cause; it's an imperative for progress. When women are empowered, societies flourish, dreams soar, and barriers crumble. Let's ignite the flame of equality, fostering a world where every woman shines, not just for herself, but for generations to come."





In its 2023 sustainability report, Ideal Standard shared more details about its initiatives to empower women, including “Project Equality”, which consists of policies that ensure equal opportunities, address pay gaps, and support a work-life balance. The brand’s female recruitment has also risen by 7.5% compared to the previous year, increasing women's representation in the company. Through numerous campaigns and policies, Ideal Standard aims to contribute to a better future, a future where women are empowered, valued, and given the tools to thrive.





MENAFN17032024005479012134ID1107986378