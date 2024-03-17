(MENAFN- Asdaa ) Housing Bank Launches “You’re the Winner” Campaign with

Mustqbaly Savings Account Program



Housing Bank has launched a new campaign “You’re the Winner” for its Mustqbaly savings account program for the clients under the age of 18," which includes weekly, monthly, and quarterly prizes, in addition to major year-end prizes ranging from gifts to cash prizes to cover the educational expenses of the winners.



Through this campaign, the bank is offering 10 smartwatches to 10 weekly winners, 10 (PlayStation 5) to 10 monthly winners, in addition to 5 iPad devices to 5 winners each quarter. In addition to that, at the end of the year, 5 winners will receive the grand prize, which includes coverage of education fees amounting to 4,000 JOD each.



This campaign aims to promote a culture of saving to ensure a stable financial life through responsible planning. It rewards savers in the savings account and encourages the others to manage their finances effectively. To qualify for the campaign's prizes and increase chances of winning, Mustqbaly clients must maintain the minimum required balance in their accounts and to feed their accounts. The campaign will continue until the end of the year.



The Mustqbaly savings account offers a wide range of benefits, including periodic interest, the ability to issue visa debit card, as well as access to electronic banking services and exemption from low balance commission.



Customers under the age of 18 also enjoy exclusive services at Housing Bank, with a specialized “Iskan Young” branch dedicated to their specific needs. “Iskan Young” provides its young customers with an interactive banking experience, combining banking services and financial awareness services with engaging entertainment activities and features.





