5 Smart Strategies to Reap Ramadan's Health Benefits and Mitigate Hydration Risks

(MENAFN- IPN) Fasting during Ramadan offers holistic health benefits beyond spiritual fulfilment. Research highlights its role in regulating cholesterol, fortifying the cardiovascular system, and curbing appetite for sustained satiety. This detoxification ritual expels toxins, revitalises the mind and body, and fosters lasting lifestyle changes. Moreover, some studies have found that fasting contributes to enhanced mental clarity and emotional resilience, bolstering mood and cognitive function.



However, amidst the spiritual journey of Ramadan lies a pragmatic concern: hydration. The human body relies heavily on adequate hydration for optimal functioning. The rigours of fasting render individuals susceptible to dehydration, precipitating a cascade of adverse effects on both mind and body. From headaches to lethargy, the manifestations of dehydration underscore the importance of vigilance in maintaining optimal hydration levels throughout Ramadan.



Considering this contrast between the profound benefits of fasting and the pragmatic risks of dehydration, Abu Dhabi 360 shares the expertise of Certified Nutritionist, Dr. Mona Mobarak to come up with five smart ways to sustain hydration and enhance wellness while fasting:



1. Embracing Nutrient-Rich Soups for Iftar: Consider incorporating soups into your iftar meal for a satisfying and hydrating experience. Research indicates that soups, with their high-water content, not only help replenish fluids but also provide essential nutrients from vegetables and proteins. By breaking your fast with soup, you not only hydrate your body but also promote digestion, ensuring a nourishing start to your evening meal.



2. Portion size is important: Overeating after iftar and suhoor can not only harm the body, but it may also interfere with a person’s spiritual growth during the month, causing fatigue, sleepiness, and lethargy. Eating mindfully and listening for when your hunger is satisfied puts less stress on your body and gives you more energy than eating huge amounts at one time.



3. Choosing Balanced Suhoor Meals for Sustained Energy: For suhoor, focus on balanced meals to sustain energy levels throughout the fasting day. Including lean proteins such as milk, yogurt, and eggs, or plant-based options like legumes, beans, and nuts, provides essential nutrients needed for optimal functioning. Studies support the role of balanced suhoor meals in preventing energy fluctuations and supporting overall well-being during Ramadan.



4. Mindful Consumption: During Ramadan, be mindful of your food and beverage choices to maintain hydration. Limiting salty foods and avoiding caffeinated drinks is crucial, as both can disrupt fluid balance. Research highlights the importance of reducing caffeine intake and opting for low-sodium options to support hydration and overall health,



5. Balancing Activity and Hydration: While staying active is important for overall health during Ramadan, it's essential to balance exercise with hydration. Engage in light physical activities post-iftar or before bedtime to promote fitness without overexertion. However, remember to avoid excessive water intake immediately after exercise to prevent discomfort and maintain proper hydration levels.







MENAFN17032024005103011615ID1107986373