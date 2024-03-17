Madhuri Dixit’S Husband Shriram Nene Wishes Son Arin On His 21St B'day

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit's elder son Arin is celebrating his 21st birthday on Sunday.

The actress's husband Shriram Nene took to his Instagram on Sunday and shared a video for their son on the occasion of his birthday.

The video consists of several moments of Arin, while growing up including pictures from the time when the family used to stay in the US to his current day pictures and videos.

Shriram Nene wrote in the caption:“Happy 21st Birthday, @arin. So proud of who you are and look forward to seeing you soar in this journey of life.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri along with her husband is busy with their production.

Their recent Marathi film 'Panchak', which starred Adinath Kothare, Tejashri Pradhan, Anand Ingale, Nandita Patkar, Bharati Acharekar, Vidyadhar Joshi, Satish Alekar, Sagar Talashikar, Dipti Devi, Ashish Kulkarni, and Dilip Prabhavalkar, was released in January this year.

The film was shot in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, and is a dark comedy that deals with the fear of superstition.