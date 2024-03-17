Azerbaijan's PM Receives Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the significance of the 11th Global Baku Forum. They described the participation of heads of state and government, along with distinguished political and public figures from numerous countries, in this event as a sign of its authority.

During the conversation, Ali Asadov emphasized Azerbaijan's achievements and dynamic development since gaining independence. He highlighted the positive outcomes of the large-scale reforms implemented across various domains, especially in the economic field.

The PM commended Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus's longstanding fruitful activity in combating global poverty.