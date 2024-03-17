Azerbaijan's PM Receives Nobel Peace Laureate Muhammad Yunus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan`s Prime Minister Ali Asadov has met with Nobel peace
laureate Muhammad Yunus, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the sides emphasized the significance of the
11th Global Baku Forum. They described the participation of heads
of state and government, along with distinguished political and
public figures from numerous countries, in this event as a sign of
its authority.
During the conversation, Ali Asadov emphasized Azerbaijan's
achievements and dynamic development since gaining independence. He
highlighted the positive outcomes of the large-scale reforms
implemented across various domains, especially in the economic
field.
The PM commended Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus's
longstanding fruitful activity in combating global poverty.
