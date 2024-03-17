Explosions Rock Odesa Amid Russian Drone Attack Overnight Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Odesa residents heard a series of explosions during a Russian drone strike shortly after midnight.

This was reported by Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne , according to Ukrinform.

"There was an explosion in Odesa," the original report read.

Soon, the agency's correspondents reported more explosions across the city on Ukraine's Black Sea coast.

The Air Force warned of another group of kamikaze drones spotted over the area.

An air alert went off in Odesa and the neighboring Mykolaiv region.

Earlier, Ukraine's Defense Forces said air defenses were activated in Odesa region.

This is an illustrative photo