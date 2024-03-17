Russia Spreading Fake News Of Ukraine's“Strike” On Nuclear Power Plant - Stratcom

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kremlin propaganda is spinning a fake story about an alleged attack by the Ukrainian forces on one of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's facilities.

That's according to the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, Ukrinform reports.

According to the propagandists' version, Ukrainian defenders allegedly dropped an explosive device just five meters from the plant's fuel storage.

As noted in by Ukraine's StratCom, in fact, Russian propaganda launched wave of accusations regarding the alleged attempts of the Ukrainian side to provoke a nuclear accident in response to the recent resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which states that Russia should urgently return the plant to Ukraine.

Russia has been promoting the narrative claiming that it is due to Ukraine's actions that an accident could occur at the ZNPP, ever since the Russian troops seized the facility. In fact, it was the Russian troops who repeatedly created emergency situations there. The invaders are unable to operate and fully maintain the nuclear power plant in compliance with safety standards for objective technical reasons.

"By refusing to hand the plant to Ukraine, which would be able to ensure the appropriate level of safety, the invaders are creating a threat of a nuclear accident – both for Ukraine and for the whole world. Russians need fake stories claiming Ukraine is allegedly trying to provoke an accident in order to shift the responsibility from themselves and onto Kyiv," StratCom noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in early March, the IAEA Board of Governors overwhelmingly supported the draft resolution on nuclear safety, security, and guarantees in Ukraine.

Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under the control of Russian invasion troops since March 2022. Throughout this time, the plant has survived eight full blackouts.