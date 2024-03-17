China's Lin Xiaojun Bags 500M Gold At Short Track Speed Skating Worlds

(MENAFN- IANS) Rotterdam, March 17 (IANS) China's Lin Xiaojun claimed the men's 500m title at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships here, bagging his seventh gold at the tournament.

The Olympic champion finished in 41.592 seconds to clinch the title, while Kazakhstan's Denis Nikisha came second in 41.676. The bronze medal went to Canada's Jordan Pierre-Gilles who clocked 52.289, reports Xinhua.

It was the second victory of the day for China, after Sun Long has topped the podium in the men's 1,500m, which marked China's 100th gold medal at the short track speed skating worlds.