Warm Day Followed By Unsettled Night

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 17 (Petra) – Sunday's forecast indicated warm temperatures across Jordan, particularly in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, while dusty conditions are expected in desert areas with some clouds at medium and high altitudes.Tonight, unsettled weather is expected with increasing cloud cover and intermittent showers, especially in the southern regions. Winds will remain moderate southeasterly, occasionally becoming gusty.The Jordan Meteorological Department's report suggested a temperature drop on Monday, accompanied by unstable and relatively cold weather with partly to mostly cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall across various parts of the kingdom.Rain showers may intensify at times, particularly in western areas, accompanied by thunder and hail.Winds will become active southwesterly, stirring dust and reducing horizontal visibility, particularly in desert regions, before shifting northwestward later at night.Tuesday will bring another temperature drop, with cold conditions prevailing in most areas and partly to mostly cloudy skies with intermittent showers, especially heavy during the daytime in the north and central regions, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail.Rainfall intensity is expected to gradually decrease towards the night, with winds becoming active northwesterly, occasionally gusting up to 60 km/h in some areas, stirring dust and reducing visibility, especially in desert areas.Wednesday's weather will be partly cloudy and relatively cool in most areas, with milder temperatures expected in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate southwesterly, occasionally increasing in strength.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 23 degrees Celsius and a low of 12C, while the port city of Aqaba will reach see a fair 31C during the day, sliding to 19C at night.