Twenty-Six Children Evacuated From Border Area Of Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Evacuation measures are underway in the Velyka Pysarivka community of the Okhtyrka district in the Sumy region, with children being the first to be evacuated.

This was reported by the Sumy region's police on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“Over the past three days, 190 residents have been evacuated, including 26 children. Juvenile police officers, along with the community police officer, helped transport children from remote villages to the evacuation bus. Law enforcement officers ensured their safety by using personal protective equipment, including helmets and bulletproof vests specially designed for children,” the post says.

Another 124evacuated from frontline areas in Donetsk region

In safer places, police officers met families and helped them find accommodation. Together with social workers, law enforcers brought necessities for the children, including clothes and bed linen.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled the border area and settlements of the Sumy region 13 times on March 16.