Sappers Neutralize Warhead Of Russian Kh-101 Missile In Vinnytsia Region

On March 15, demining units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine neutralized a warhead of a Russian Kh-101 missile in the Vinnytsia region.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.

The explosive object was found in a forest in the Zhmerynka district.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 14, debris from a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile was found in the Zhmerynka district of the Vinnytsia region.

Photo: SES