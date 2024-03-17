Sappers Neutralize Warhead Of Russian Kh-101 Missile In Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 15, demining units of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine neutralized a warhead of a Russian Kh-101 missile in the Vinnytsia region.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service.
The explosive object was found in a forest in the Zhmerynka district.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 14, debris from a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile was found in the Zhmerynka district of the Vinnytsia region.
Photo: SES
