Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Praise Development Of Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov has met with his Uzbek counterpart Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov, who was in Baku to attend the 11th Global Baku Forum.

The meeting focused on the pivotal role of high-level political dialogue in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries and infusing it with fresh initiatives.

The sides hailed the development of bilateral relations across all areas between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, also discussing future endeavors to further deepen cooperation.

The two also exchanged views on important regional and international issues of mutual interest.