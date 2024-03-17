               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Praise Development Of Bilateral Relations


3/17/2024 12:07:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov has met with his Uzbek counterpart Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov, who was in Baku to attend the 11th Global Baku Forum.

The meeting focused on the pivotal role of high-level political dialogue in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries and infusing it with fresh initiatives.

The sides hailed the development of bilateral relations across all areas between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, also discussing future endeavors to further deepen cooperation.

The two also exchanged views on important regional and international issues of mutual interest.

MENAFN17032024000195011045ID1107986298

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search