Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Praise Development Of Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov has met with
his Uzbek counterpart Rakhmatulla Nurimbetov, who was in Baku to
attend the 11th Global Baku Forum.
The meeting focused on the pivotal role of high-level political
dialogue in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two
brotherly countries and infusing it with fresh initiatives.
The sides hailed the development of bilateral relations across
all areas between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, also discussing future
endeavors to further deepen cooperation.
The two also exchanged views on important regional and
international issues of mutual interest.
