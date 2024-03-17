Nothing Adverse Reports, Watermelons Safe For Consumption: Govt

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner, J&K Drug & Food Control Organisation, Shagufta Jalal said that they had taken samples from all the districts of the Kashmir valley after apprehensions were raised about the sue of watermelons.

She said that the test results that came today have shown that watermelons are safe for consumption.

“Nothing adverse has come in the test reports and we appeal to the people not to pay heed to rumours,” Jalal said, adding that watermelon is not a seasonal fruit.

About action against those who have spread the rumors, Jalal said the matter has been taken up with the higher ups.

