Nothing Adverse Reports, Watermelons Safe For Consumption: Govt

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid the controversy, the authorities on Saturday said that watermelons are safe for consumption.
Addressing a press conference, Deputy Commissioner, J&K Drug & Food Control Organisation, Shagufta Jalal said that they had taken samples from all the districts of the Kashmir valley after apprehensions were raised about the sue of watermelons.
ADVERTISEMENT
She said that the test results that came today have shown that watermelons are safe for consumption.
“Nothing adverse has come in the test reports and we appeal to the people not to pay heed to rumours,” Jalal said, adding that watermelon is not a seasonal fruit.
About action against those who have spread the rumors, Jalal said the matter has been taken up with the higher ups. Read Also Video: Inkishaf | Are Watermelons Safe For Consumption In Kashmir? Watermelon Sales Drop By 50% In Kashmir As Rumors Swirl
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17032024000215011059ID1107986289
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.