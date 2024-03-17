Revitalizing A 71-Mile Gem: High Line Canal Conservancy Unveils Great Lengths Campaign Following GOCO Award

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the High Line Canal Conservancy announces Great Lengths for the High Line, a $33 million campaign poised to revitalize one of the region's most cherished resources. This investment leverages public funding for a total investment of $100 million in the Canal over five years, breathing new life into the 71-mile High Line Canal and ensuring its preservation, protection, and enhancement for generations to come.









In a significant leap towards this goal, the nonprofit announced a $7 million contribution from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) today. This extraordinary award from GOCO adds to the significant philanthropic support from donors across Colorado to date, including $10 million from Denver Water, and leaves the Conservancy with a remaining $1 million to raise. Completion of the campaign will ensure that the community vision for the Canal is realized through more than 30 prioritized trail projects. The GOCO grant brings the Conservancy closer to its goal, but there is still a great deal of work to be done.

“For decades, the future of the historic High Line Canal has been in jeopardy. Today, with tremendous public and private investment, we can immediately begin fulfilling the community's vision for the Canal and, together with our many partners, ensure the High Line Canal will be improved and protected as a centerpiece of our region's park system,” said Harriet Crittenden LaMair, CEO, High Line Canal Conservancy.

Formed in 2014 to revitalize the underutilized 71-mile irrigation delivery system into one of the nation's longest continuous urban trails, the High Line Canal Conservancy aims to enhance trail users' experience and improve the region's environmental health.

In partnership with local jurisdictions and Denver Water, the Great Lengths campaign will support the Conservancy's work to improve safety, ecological sustainability, community vitality, and equitable access along the High Line Canal, which meanders continuously from Waterton Canyon in Littleton to the High Plains near Denver International Airport.

Over the past seven years, the Conservancy and its partners have engaged communities across the region to develop a comprehensive plan, The Plan for the High Line Canal (highlinecanal/plan ), to protect and enhance the trail. Today, as one of the most exciting and largest urban trail projects in the country, the transformation of the Canal with enriched landscape, safer crossings, improved access, better signage, and areas for gathering, play and education is becoming a reality.

“We owe our progress to the more than 10,000 community members across the region – countless volunteers, youth and leaders – that have participated and underscored the importance of safety, connectivity, access and comfort along the Canal,” continues LaMair.“Now we look forward to High Line Canal users joining our Great Lengths for the High Line fundraising campaign, so this great work continues for decades to come.”

Projects will be implemented in partnership with the local governments, including counties, cities and special districts. No donation is too small and can be made by logging on to highlinecanal/great-lengths .

“We are grateful for this much-needed investment and commitment to improving accessibility and quality of life for residents across our region,” says Arapahoe County Board Chair Carrie Warren-Gully.“The County has long been a leading partner in efforts to enhance the High Line Canal corridor. This new investment reinforces the power of collaboration to ensure future generations can enjoy this treasured resource, especially along a stretch of the Canal that has been historically underserved and underfunded. We are ready to roll up our sleeves and get the work done.”

Serving more than one million trail users annually across 11 jurisdictions, the Canal traverses some of the most diverse communities in the state. The 860-acre Canal connects 24 schools, hundreds of neighborhoods, and millions of people to more than 8,000 acres of open space.

“Investing in the Great Lengths Campaign is a wonderful way to improve the Canal not just in your own community – but across all communities. It's an opportunity for individuals to leverage their philanthropic dollars in a public-private partnership to create a legacy for generations to come.” – Tom & Margie Gart, Great Lengths Campaign Committee Co-Chairs.

For additional information, including project background, images and approved video, please log on to highlinecanal/press .

About High Line Canal Conservancy

The High Line Canal Conservancy is a tax-exempt nonprofit formed in 2014 by a passionate coalition to provide leadership and harness the region's commitment to enhancing and permanently protecting the High Line Canal. With support from each jurisdiction and in partnership with Denver Water, the Conservancy is leading a collaborative and region-wide effort to ensure the Canal is protected and enhanced for generations. Visit HighLineCanal for more information.

Contacts

Suzanna Fry Jones



High Line Canal Conservancy



...

(c) 301.467.7129

