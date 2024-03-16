               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish, Pakistani Foreign Ministers Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Relations


3/16/2024 11:32:14 PM

Ankara: Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan discussed in a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar enhancing bilateral relations.

The phone call, held today, also discussed a number of regional issues, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip.

