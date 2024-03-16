Turkish, Pakistani Foreign Ministers Discuss Enhancing Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Ankara: Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan discussed in a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar enhancing bilateral relations.
The phone call, held today, also discussed a number of regional issues, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip.
