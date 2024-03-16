Getafe Further Damage Girona's Fading Title Dream

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Getafe: Girona's slim hopes of taking the La Liga title race to the wire faded further on Saturday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Getafe.

Yellu Santiago's 33rd minute strike means Real Madrid lead the league by 10 points ahead of second place Girona, after their 4-2 win at Osasuna earlier on.

Getafe, despite the absence of top goalscorer Borja Mayoral, were able to inflict a fourth consecutive away defeat on Michel Sanchez's side.

Ivan Martin came close in the first half for Girona while Mason Greenwood, on loan at Getafe from Manchester United, fired narrowly off target at the other end.

The hosts took the lead through young midfielder Santiago, who finished well after former Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba teed him up.

Artem Dovbyk, Girona's leading scorer this season, spurned two chances to level before the break, firing wide on both occasions.

Girona coach Michel hooked playmaker Aleix Garcia early in the second half after a disappointing performance, given how crucial he has been in the club's surprising title charge to date.

Getafe, ninth, shut down the visitors well and created a huge chance to kill the game off, but Paulo Gazzaniga saved from veteran striker Jaime Mata, through on goal.

Third-place Barcelona have the chance to overtake Girona on Sunday when they visit Atletico Madrid, fourth.