Future Directions Of Our Country

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) The currently held parliamentary session ends by the end of Wednesday 10/4/2024.

The House of Representatives may be dissolved immediately after the end of the current parliamentary session and the government must resign within a week from the date of the dissolution of the House of Representatives. It is not permissible to reassign the current Prime Minister to form a new government during which parliamentary elections will be held.

The current government may attempt to prolong its stay in power by pushing to extend the current parliamentary session for a period not exceeding three months according to the constitution, the maximum of which ends at the end of Wednesday July 10 this year.

If the House of Representatives is dissolved immediately after the end of the extension period for the current parliamentary session, the government must resign within a week from the date of dissolution.

However, the government may push for the non-convening House of Representatives to remain undissolved a period of five days after the end of the extension period for the current parliamentary session, that is, until the end of July 15 this year in evading the constitutional obligation to resign by entering the last four months of the current parliament's term. Therefore, it is constitutionally permissible to hold elections during the era of the current government.

The other option that the government may push is to hold an extraordinary session so that the House of Representatives will be dissolved on July 16, this year or later, in order to enter the last four months of the House's term, since its entry does not require the government's resignation.

Let us not forget another option, which is for the current House of Representatives to remain undissolved until the last day of its constitutional term, which ends on November 15 this year. However, it is not the preferred option, in order to ensure that the results of the electoral process are not compromised and to give all candidates equal opportunities.

If, after the election of the next House of Representatives, the state's approach is to assign the party or coalition of parties that constitute the parliamentary majority to form the government, then I believe that the best option is the resignation of that government before the next House of Representatives enters the final four months of its term. This is so that this government does not influence in any way the process of electing the House of Representatives that follows the next House of Representatives.

I, personally, believe that the state should not turn to that option directly after the election of the next House of Representatives, but rather wait for the next House or Houses of Representatives until the partisan parliamentary experience has fully matured. Then, it will go to governments formed by the party or coalition of parties with a parliamentary majority. The motivation behind this proposal is that if this partisan parliamentary experiment fails, God forbid, we do not want this failure to extend to the government.

Returning to the reality of the situation, I believe that it is best for the current House of Representatives to be dissolved immediately after the end of the current parliamentary session and for the government to resign within a week from the date of the dissolution of the House of Representatives. A new government could be formed in which all members, including the Prime Minister, are non-partisan, so that elections are held during its term, away from any opportunity or possibility to influence the electoral process, whether from near or far.

This non-partisan government may continue to serve until the partisan parliamentary experience matures. After that, the party or coalition of parliamentary majority parties, after their practice becomes stronger, may be given the opportunity to form future governments.

There is no doubt that the state's decisions are always governed by its public interest and future directions, and are not affected by any desires or ambitions that are not consistent with the public interest.