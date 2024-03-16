Gaza Aid Airdrop

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) carried out on Friday six airdrop of aid into war-torn Gaza.





JAF said the aid airdrops on Friday were the 46th operation the Jordanian army has conducted alone and the 63rd joint operation conducted with other countries since the outbreak of the Israeli war on Gaza in October.







JAF said the two Jordanian C-130s, three military cargo planes from the US and one from Belgium participated in the operation on Friday, which dropped pallets of boxes of food supplies attached to parachutes into the northern Gaza Strip, where thousands of people have been reported to be on the verge of famine after the WFP halted its food deliveries in late February.





The Jordanian army said it will continue sending food supplies to Gaza to help alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the war-ravaged strip during the holy month of Ramadan.





The US, France, Belgium, the UK, The Netherlands, Egypt, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman have joined Jordan in airdropping aid into Gaza.