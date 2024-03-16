               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jordanians Rally In Solidarity With Palestinians, Call For End To Israeli Aggression On Gaza


3/16/2024 11:16:17 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanians took to the streets across the Kingdom on Friday to express solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza and call for an end to the Israeli aggression on the besieged enclave, where the war has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and injuries among Palestinians.

Protesters praised the steadfastness of the Palestinians in the face of the Israeli occupation, denouncing the international silence over the continued massacres perpetrated by Israel against civilians in the besieged strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Participants also commended the role of Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah's leadership, in supporting Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and in stopping the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave.

MENAFN16032024000028011005ID1107986071

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search