Jordanians Rally In Solidarity With Palestinians, Call For End To Israeli Aggression On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanians took to the streets across the Kingdom on Friday to express solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza and call for an end to the Israeli aggression on the besieged enclave, where the war has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and injuries among Palestinians.

Protesters praised the steadfastness of the Palestinians in the face of the Israeli occupation, denouncing the international silence over the continued massacres perpetrated by Israel against civilians in the besieged strip, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Participants also commended the role of Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah's leadership, in supporting Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and in stopping the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave.