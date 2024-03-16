High-Ranking Religious Affairs Ministry Delegation Off To Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A 10-member delegation of the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs has traveled to Uzbekistan to strengthen bilateral relations and establish coordination in the field of religious and educational activities, according to a statement on Saturday.

The delegation was headed by Hajj and Religious Affairs Minister Mawlavi Noor Mohammad Saqib, the visit comes on the formal invitation of Khaliq Nazar, head of the Uzbekistan Muslims Administration.

In this trip, the delegation of the best scholars of the country will visit the religious and Islamic centers of Uzbekistan in Tashkent, Bukhara and Samarkand will hold discussion with the representatives of Islamic institutions regarding strengthening and development of improved religious cooperation, the development and improvement of relations between the scholars of the two countries.

It is pertinent to mention that Uzbekistan has many religious and scientific centers in the cities of Samarkand and Bukhara, which are considered a large part of Islamic civilization.

nh

Visits: 9