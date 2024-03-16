Israel Continues To Kill, Starve Gaza Amid Silence Of Arab Countries

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Israeli occupation forces continued to bomb the besieged Gaza Strip, amid quiet Arab condemnations and no actual measures on the ground, bringing the toll of the Israeli aggression since the seventh of last October to 31,553 dead and 73,546 injured.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said on Saturday that the Israeli occupation committed 7 massacres against families, including 63 dead and 112 injured in hospitals during the past 24 hours. The Ministry warned that several victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.

At the same time, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Saturday that a third of children in northern Gaza under two years old suffer from acute malnutrition.

The UN agency explained on the“X” platform,“Child malnutrition is spreading rapidly and reaching unprecedented levels in Gaza,” adding:“One in three children under the age of two years in northern Gaza suffers from acute malnutrition.” UNRWA confirmed that“famine is looming on the horizon, and there is no time to waste.”

For its part, the Jordanian army announced, on Saturday, the implementation of five airdrops of medical and food aid in the northern Gaza Strip, with the participation of Egypt, the United States, and Germany, which is participating for the first time.

The army said, in a statement:“Today, Saturday, the armed forces carried out 5 airdrops of medical and food aid, with the participation of several brotherly and friendly countries.”

It added,“Two C130 aircraft belonging to the Royal Jordanian Air Force participated in the airdrop operation, which targeted several locations in the northern Gaza Strip, one of which carried out an airdrop of urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital (the first in the Gaza Strip).”

It also indicated the participation of“planes belonging to sisterly Egypt, USA, and Germany, which is its first contribution,” according to the same statement.

Germany's participation comes in conjunction with an expected visit, scheduled to be made by Chancellor Olaf Schulz, to Jordan and Israel at the weekend, according to a previous statement by the German Foreign Ministry.