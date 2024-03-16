Prime Minister Inspects Site Of Omraniya Fire, Orders Compensation For Affected Families

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inspected the site of the fire that broke out at Al Ahram Studio in Omraniya, Giza on Saturday morning. The fire caused extensive damage to the studio, as well as to seven nearby residential buildings.

Madbouly ordered the formation of an urgent committee to assess the damage and to develop a plan for repairing the buildings. He also directed the Ministry of Social Solidarity to provide immediate financial assistance to the affected families.

“We will bear the cost of restoring the situation to what it was before the fire,” Madbouly said.“The residents are not to blame, and it is our duty to return things to their original state.”

The Prime Minister also praised the efforts of the civil defense personnel who extinguished the fire.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the civil defense personnel for their efforts in dealing with the fire and controlling it,” he said.

Madbouly has pledged to improve fire safety standards in Egypt. He has also ordered the formation of a committee to investigate the causes of the recent fires.

Compensation for Affected Families

The Prime Minister announced that the government will provide financial compensation to the families affected by the Al Ahram Studio fire. Each family will receive EGP 15,000 ($314) as a temporary rental allowance until their homes are repaired.

The government will also cover the cost of repairing the damaged buildings.

The Ministry of Interior has launched an investigation into the cause of the Al Ahram Studio fire. Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

The investigation is ongoing.