Al-Ajami And Al-Kaabi Shine At Ninth Round Of Hathab

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Faleh Suwead al-Ajami clinched Medium Tour class during the ninth round of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour on Friday night at the outdoor arena of the Qatar Equestrian Federation. Saeed Nasser al-Qadi finished second, while Sheikh Khalifa al-Thani came third. In the Small tour, Hussain Ali al-Kaabi emerged triumphant ahead of Mohamed Jabor al-Naimi and Mohamed Saeed Haidan. In the Medium Tour team competition, ExxonMobil came first, while NK Cafe and Al Salam Group finished second and third respectively. Fatima Bader al-Darwish won the Future Riders Level 2 class. Abdulaziz Abdulla al-Abri was second, ahead of Mohamed Abdulla al-Marri. The Future Rider Level 1 class bagged by Mohamed Abdulla al-Marri. Amna Jassim al-Sumaiti took second spot, with Fahad Nasser al-Thani setting for third place.

