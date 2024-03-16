QUYSC Researchers Develop Innovative Theoretical Model

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A team of researchers from Qatar University Young Scientist Centre (QUYSC) has developed and tested a novel model based on a new theoretical framework for enhancing research competencies and learning outcomes among undergraduate students in STEM fields. This innovative model, based on the new research learning theory named“Research Cognitive Theory” is established by QUYSC under the leadership of Prof Noora al-Thani, the director of QUYSC.

This educational model, called the Outcomes-Directed Research Internship Model (ODRIM), is a first-of-its-kind model that is believed to offer an impactful learning framework for universities worldwide to tailor teaching and learning experiences to bridge the gap between classroom theory and practical experience. ODRIM draws upon the principles of Research Cognitive Theory and integrates the concepts of Course-based Undergraduate Research Experience and Outcomes-based Education to offer students a comprehensive and immersive research experience.

The researchers tested the effectiveness of ODRIM and it significantly improved students' abilities in conducting research, demonstrating technical skills, collaborating within teams, and disseminating research outcomes. This pedagogical model yielded tangible outcomes in the form of scholarly publications in high-impact journals and conferences, demonstrating the potential of this approach to foster innovation and creativity among undergraduate students. The researchers at the QUYSC believe that their innovative model will inspire other higher education institutions to adopt a similar approach, enriching the research learning environment for undergraduate students in STEM fields. Prof al-Thani, commented,“The theoretical framework of this model is very revolutionary, and this recognition underscores the QUYSC's commitment to advancing scientific knowledge and innovation. We invite universities and educators to join us in harnessing the transformative potential of this model and, together, redefining the STEM education landscape.”

