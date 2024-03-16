Indian Navy's 40-Hour Standoff: 35 Pirates Walk The Plank, 17 Crew Members Rescued| 5 Things To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Indian Navy said that INS Kolkata cornered and coerced all 35 pirates to surrender on Saturday, securing the safe extraction of 17 crew members from the pirate vessel without harm are top five things you should know about the rescue mission:1. During the 40-hour rescue mission, INS Kolkata intercepted the targeted pirate ship Ruen, which was approximately 2600 km away from the Indian Coast, and brought it to a halt using strategic measures.2. To ensure the safe retrieval of the crew members and the complete takeover of the troubled vessel, the mission received backing from various assets, including the Indian warship INS Subhadra, High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE RPA) drones, P8I maritime patrol aircraft, and MARCOS PRAHARs parachuted byHALE RPA Read: Indian Navy establishes link with cargo ship Ruen's crew after thwarting Somali pirates' hijacking attempt3. Later, the vessel was also sanitized for the presence of illegal arms, ammunition, and contraband. Earlier, the Indian Navy shared about the ongoing rescue operation to evacuate crew members onboard a distressed vessel.4. The ex-MV Ruen, which had been commandeered by Somali pirates on December 14, 2023, reappeared as a pirate vessel, threatening merchant shipping in the high seas. Responding swiftly to the threat, an Indian Navy warship engaged the pirate vessel on March 15, the Navy said in its statement Read: Indian Navy thwarts Somali Pirates' hijacking attempt; intercepts ex-MV Ruen | Watch Video5. The Indian Navy urged the pirates aboard the vessel to surrender promptly and release any hostages they might have been holding, according to an official statement. Emphasizing its steadfast dedication to maritime security and the protection of seafarers traversing these dangerous waters, the Indian Navy's intervention underscores India's determination to combat piracy and uphold global maritime regulations.(With inputs from ANI)

