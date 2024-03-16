Electoral Bonds: CEC Rajiv Kumar Says, 'In Democracy, There Is No Scope For Hiding Things'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Saturday stressed the importance of establishing a system to regulate \"unaccounted\" donations, while also safeguarding the privacy of donors and ensuring they are not subjected to harassment a press conference, when questioned about electoral bonds, Kumar addressed the issue, saying,“As far as electoral bonds are concerned, the Commission has always been in favour of transparency”.“In a democracy, there is no scope for hiding things, it is all about making everybody know, that we are all for transparency. This is the first part of the exercise that it must be known, the country now has to ask and find solutions through an institutional mechanism where the donor's privacy is also considered,” PTI reported Kumar as saying Read: Electoral Bond Case: Here's what the SC told SBI about unique numberIn its landmark verdict on February 15, the top court had scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme that allowed anonymous political funding, calling it“unconstitutional” and ordered disclosure by the EC of donors, the amount donated by them and the recipients said,“The unaccounted money which is used in the elections... during the elections we are very particular to control it but how do we also control the donations in the unaccounted form is something which the entire nation needs to work together... the donor's privacy is also protected so he is not harassed, how the money is channelised and how it is more and more white.”The CEC expressed confidence that a“better” system will evolve Read: Electoral Bonds not perfect but better, it is at least transparent, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman“In the digital age... it should be very very low cash economy... therefore one has to think of it and I am sure a better system will evolve,” Kumar added CEC said that the Election Commission has made it compulsory for all political parties to inform it about the contributions they are receiving. The parties are also supposed to declare how much they have collected and how much they have spent in the annual accounts.“Also after every election they are supposed to give us an account of what they have spent during the particular action...we also publish this on the website of the Commission for everyone to know what is happening,” he said compliance with the Supreme Court's order, the State Bank of India (SBI), the authorized distributor of electoral bonds, provided the data to the Election Commission on March 12. The court had instructed the Election Commission to publish the data on its website by 5 pm on March 15 to SBI, donors purchased a total of 22,217 electoral bonds of different denominations between April 1, 2019, and February 15, 2024, with 22,030 of them being redeemed by political parties Read: Amit Shah shows 'full respect' to SC order on electoral bonds, but says 'it should...'On Friday, the Supreme Court reprimanded the SBI for failing to disclose the unique alphanumeric numbers associated with each electoral bond, which are crucial for matching donors with recipient political parties. The court asserted that the SBI was obligated to disclose this information and issued a notice to the bank, demanding an explanation for its non-compliance with the court's directives. This development occurred amidst a growing political controversy surrounding the electoral bonds scheme, the CEC did not respond to a question about non-disclosure of the unique numbers.(With inputs from PTI)

MENAFN16032024007365015876ID1107986024