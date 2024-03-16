India, Bhutan Pms Meet On Ties

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Mac 17 (NNN-PTI) – Visiting Bhutanese Prime Minister, Tshering Tobgay, and Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, agreed to expand hydro-power cooperation, during their talks held in the Indian capital, according to a joint statement issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

The two prime ministers met on Thursday, the first day of Tobgay's five-day official visit to India. It is Tobgay's first overseas visit, after he assumed office in Jan.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest, with a focus on energy cooperation and welcomed the signing of the memorandum of understanding, on a 15-billion-Indian rupee (around 181-million-U.S. dollar) concessionary financing, to the Bhutanese government, for youth development.– NNN-PTI

