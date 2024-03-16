Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 31,553: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 17 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 31,553, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement, yesterday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 63 Palestinians and wounded 112 others, raising the total death toll to 31,553, and injuries to 73,546, since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, has urged for an international humanitarian intervention, via a binding resolution in the UN Security Council, to compel Israel to halt its attacks in the Gaza Strip, guaranteeing the safety of civilians and the delivery of aid in a sustainable manner.

In a press statement, the foreign ministry highlighted that, Israel persistently threatens to invade the city of Rafah without offering a realistic plan to safeguard civilians, and address their fundamental humanitarian requirements.

Israel has launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-WAFA