Qatari Amir Discusses Situation In Gaza With Palestinian, Belgian Leaders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 16 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday to review the latest developments in Gaza Strip and the West Bank as well as the bilateral relations.
The Qatari leader welcomed Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to the Lusail Palace in Doha where they discussed the tragic situations in Gaza and the West Bank, and bilateral issues, according to a statement from the Qatari Amiri Diwan.
