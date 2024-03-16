Bahraini CP Meets Sec. Blinken On Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, March 16 (KUNA) -- Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa met US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in Manama on Saturday to discuss regional issues and the strategic partnership.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince highlighted the strength of the longstanding Bahrain-US strategic partnership, reaffirming the Kingdom's commitment to furthering the cooperation in line with MoUs and agreements between the two nations.

He underscored the significance of the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement, which forms a cornerstone for wider multi-sectoral development.

Both sides reviewed the latest regional and international developments, notably the situation in the Palestinian Gaza Strip, Bahrain News Ageny (BNA) reported.

The Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad reaffirmed Bahrain's firm and unwavering support to the efforts aiming to reach a peaceful, lasting and fair solution to the Palestinian cause and restore Palestinians' legitimate right to establish an independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He underscored the importance of protecting civilian lives, de-escalating the conflict, releasing hostages and detainees, and guaranteeing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, in accordance with international humanitarian laws.

On his part, Secretary Blinken highlighted the need of ceasefire of at least six weeks in Gaza as part of an agreement to secure the release of hostages, according to a press release from the US Dept. of State.

He pledged to continue close coordination with regional and international partners to promote calm during the holy month of Ramadan and prepare for the post-conflict phase.

The Secretary and the Crown Prince also discussed the reckless and dangerous Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and reaffirmed their shared commitment to international law and freedom of navigation, the statement noted.

Secretary Blinken expressed appreciation for Bahrain's important contributions to maritime security and recognized how the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement (C-SIPA) has and will continue to strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and Bahrain.

The meeting gathered Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust and Board Chairman of the Labour Fund Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, and Minister of Finance and National Economy Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa. (end)

hss









MENAFN16032024000071011013ID1107986001