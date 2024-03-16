Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait welcomes the UN General Assembly resolution on the combat against Islamophobia.

CAIRO -- Egypt's army increases aid airdropping into northern Gaza Strip.

ADEN -- At least 13 people are killed in a terrible road accident in Al-Jawf Governorate, northern Yemen.

MANAMA -- Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa meets US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken to discuss Gaza situation and bilateral issues.

NEW DELHI -- India's Destroyer INS Kolkata succeeds in forcing pirates onboard the ex-Merchant Vessel Ruen to surrender and evacuating 17 crewmembers.

ISLAMABAD -- At least seven Pakistani soldiers are killed in multiple suicide attacks on a security check post in tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.