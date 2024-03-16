Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The State of Kuwait welcomes the UN General Assembly resolution on the combat against Islamophobia.
CAIRO -- Egypt's army increases aid airdropping into northern Gaza Strip.
ADEN -- At least 13 people are killed in a terrible road accident in Al-Jawf Governorate, northern Yemen.
MANAMA -- Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa meets US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken to discuss Gaza situation and bilateral issues.
NEW DELHI -- India's Destroyer INS Kolkata succeeds in forcing pirates onboard the ex-Merchant Vessel Ruen to surrender and evacuating 17 crewmembers.
ISLAMABAD -- At least seven Pakistani soldiers are killed in multiple suicide attacks on a security check post in tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (end) gb
MENAFN16032024000071011013ID1107986000
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.