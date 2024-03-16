60,000 Worshipers Pray Tarawih At Al Aqsa

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Occupied Jerusalem: Thousands of Palestinians performed the Tarawih prayers at the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque today, despite the Israeli occupation's restrictions.

The Islamic endowments department said that despite the occupation's restrictive measures, 60,000 worshipers performed the Isha and Tarawih prayers at the Al Aqsa mosque.

Eye witness reports say that as worshipers were arriving at the Al Aqsa Mosque to perform the Tarawih prayers, the occupation forces attacked a young man at the Lions' Gate while also denied the entry of a number of young men.

The Israeli occupation's measures caused a decrease in the number of worshipers, with these measures including the prevention of Palestinians from the West Bank and the Gaza Strip from reaching occupied Jerusalem, erecting more than 30 checkpoints in numerous neighborhoods and at various entry points to the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque.