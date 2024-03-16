Prime Minister Of Belgium Praises Qatar's Efforts In Negotiations For Ceasefire And Hostage Release In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium HE Alexander De Croo stressed that, during the meeting today with the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, he appreciated the efforts made by the State of Qatar in the negotiations related to a ceasefire and hostage release in the Gaza Strip.

In a post on his X account, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Belgium said: "I expressed Belgium's appreciation for Qatar's role in negotiating a ceasefire and hostage release to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani."

Last Tuesday, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said that the Qatari, regional and international efforts continue for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying there are still hopes for an agreement to unleash calm before Eid Al Fitr but the situation on the ground is highly complicated.